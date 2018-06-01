What does a Cincinnati 'Man v. Food' challenge entail? 8 lbs. of 3-way

The Travel Channel program "Man v. Food" swung through the Tri-State this week, filming Friday at Blue Ash Chili. (Source: Blue Ash Chili)

The Travel Channel program "Man v. Food" swung through the Tri-State this week, filming Friday at Blue Ash Chili.

The channel, known for its searches for out-of-the-way travel locations, began taping at 11 a.m. at the Kenwood Road restaurant location.

This particular episode will feature chili (up to six ways) and the “No Freakin Way” -- a challenge to consume eight pounds of a modified three-way Cincinnati chili in an hour.

The show taped Thursday at Arnold's Bar & Grill, and will tape at Roc-A-Fellas pizza Saturday, according to WVXU.

