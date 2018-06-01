Sip and ship: Tourists can now send distillery whiskey home

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Until recently, whiskey tourists in Kentucky had been able to sniff the aromas from bourbon-making and sip the finished product during distillery tours. But they weren't allowed to ship bottles home.
That modern-day prohibition came to an end earlier this year, and was officially celebrated Friday, when bourbon industry leaders and state officials led by Gov. Matt Bevin presided over the ceremonial first shipment.
Kentucky produces about 95 percent of the world's bourbon, and distillery visits have become a popular pastime with tourists.
The opportunity to ship whiskey bottles home after a tour is expected to boost sales at distilleries both large and small.
This story has been edited to clarify that the law went into effect earlier this year, but shipments are just starting.
