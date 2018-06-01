David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, and Seth Meyers all remember me - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, and Seth Meyers all remember meeting Joey Votto

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
David Letterman (Source: Wikipedia) David Letterman (Source: Wikipedia)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

By now, you may have heard about David Letterman's new Netflix show. He's interviewed Tina Fey, Barack Obama, and even went to George Clooney's childhood Kentucky home.

But it's a conversation with Jerry Seinfeld that has Cincinnatians buzzing -- in the Seinfeld episode, he and Letterman spend several minutes discussing the legendarily quirky Reds first baseman, Joey Votto. (Letterman, an Indiana native, says the Reds were his childhood team.)

On Friday, late night host Seth Meyers chimed in, recalling an elevator interaction with the Canadian baseballer:

Shortly thereafter, Meyers retweeted a writer for The Athletic Cincinnati, who'd asked Votto about the Letterman interaction:

Votto may not have won MVP this past season (after putting up historic numbers), but perhaps only because voters are rarely famous comedians.

Keep doing you, Joe.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly