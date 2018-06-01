Milk crisis to close Dean Foods plant, cost jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The milk crisis at Dean Foods is forcing dairy farmers out of business and will eliminate more than 60 jobs at a Kentucky plant.
The Courier Journal reports union officials have confirmed the Louisville plant is one of seven closing after Dean was cut loose from Walmart. Walmart will no longer buy Dean's milk for its Great Value brand.
In May, employees were notified of the closure this fall and 19 farmers were told contracts with Dean expired in June.
The newspaper reports waves of change in the milk industry have been building for years. Exports are leveling from a post-recession surge and alternatives like almond milk are gaining ground. But it says Walmart's decision to open its own super-sized dairy processing facility in Indiana has triggered a tsunami-sized effect.
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state will host a free fishing weekend on June 2-3.Full Story >
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state will host a free fishing weekend on June 2-3.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy on a national tour to show appreciation for law enforcement is ending his journey on National Donut Day Friday by visiting local bakeries along the Ohio Donut Trail and delivering the sweet treats to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy on a national tour to show appreciation for law enforcement is ending his journey on National Donut Day Friday by visiting local bakeries along the Ohio Donut Trail and delivering the sweet treats to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
By now, you may have heard about David Letterman's new Netflix show. He's interviewed Tina Fey, Barack Obama, and even went to George Clooney's childhood Kentucky home.Full Story >
By now, you may have heard about David Letterman's new Netflix show. He's interviewed Tina Fey, Barack Obama, and even went to George Clooney's childhood Kentucky home.Full Story >