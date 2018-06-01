VIDEO: Police camera catches curious cockatoo

This cockatoo is like the one that paid a visit to an Australian traffic camera. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – The camera’s supposed to help Australian police keep an eye on traffic, but instead, it’s helped make a curious cockatoo famous.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads in Queensland posted the plucky video on its Facebook page.

“Keep an eye out for this complete galah on the road today,” the post said.

The bird first poked its beak into the top of the lens before pretty much taking over the frame.

"In a situation like this, it could be curious or it may recognize itself in the lens of the camera," Dr. Adrian Gallagher with Brisbane Bird Vet told ABC News.

It’s become an internet sensation.

The video is approaching 2 million views and 40,000 shares.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.