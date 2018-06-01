Ferry McFerryface? Rising Star Casino announces ferry naming contest

Rising Star Casino Resort has announced a naming contest for the Ferry Boat, which will begin service later this summer.

The $1.7 million project will run Ferry Boat service from Rabbit Hash, Ky. to Rising Sun, Ind. The ferry boat service will shorten travel from Boone County, Ky. to Rising Sun, Ind. from a one-hour drive to a ferry ride that will take a few minutes.

The naming contest will be held from June 1 through July 2 with suggestions accepted at RisingStarCasino.com or on the Rising Star Casino Resort Facebook page.

A few that have been thrown out so far:

M.S. Rising Star: Stars have been used for guidance for centuries. Let M.S. Rising Star guide you to riches.

M.S. Fortune: We like to think we're "pun-ny." Let M.S. Fortune transport you to more money.

The Mildred II: Water transportation was crucial for economy.

The M.S. Goofy: Goofy was the first elected dog mayor of Rabbit Hash.

The Perseverance: Rabbit Hash and Rising Sun have so much beauty and heritage, and it's all thanks to the "Perseverance" of the local communities and their efforts to preserve the history of the towns.

The John James: John James officially established Rising Sun as a town in 1816.

The Samuel Fulton: Samuel Fulton was an early settler of Rising Sun, and the uncle of the steamboat inventor, Robert Fulton.

Boaty McFerry: Hey, if they can name a boat "Boaty McBoatface" we can have "Boaty McFerry."

The Queen of Diamonds: Let The Queen of Diamonds reign and she will lead you to winnings.

M.S. Lucky Lady: Luck will be a Lady tonight if you name the ferry after her.

M.S. Faerie: Faeries are known for their magic. Maybe they'll show up and help you in the casino if you name the ferry after them.

Customer Write in Option: Our guests know best. Submit the name you think should be the winner.

Once the Ferry Boat service is launched, it will run every 15 minutes, seven days per week (8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Sunday trough Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday) and have a capacity of 10 vehicles. Cost for a Ferry ride will be $5 for one-way and $8 for a round trip with monthly passes available.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.