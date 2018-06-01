Family was awarded just four cents in police shooting death of father

Rising Star Casino Resort has announced a naming contest for the Ferry Boat, which will begin service later this summer.Full Story >
Rising Star Casino Resort has announced a naming contest for the Ferry Boat, which will begin service later this summer.Full Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state will host a free fishing weekend on June 2-3.Full Story >
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state will host a free fishing weekend on June 2-3.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy on a national tour to show appreciation for law enforcement is ending his journey on National Donut Day Friday by visiting local bakeries along the Ohio Donut Trail and delivering the sweet treats to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >
A 10-year-old boy on a national tour to show appreciation for law enforcement is ending his journey on National Donut Day Friday by visiting local bakeries along the Ohio Donut Trail and delivering the sweet treats to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.Full Story >