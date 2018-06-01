West Chester police ID man suspected of stealing rifle from Cabela's

Justin Beagle, 26, of Middletown, is charged with theft from a federally licensed firearm dealer. (Preble County Jail)

A Middletown man is facing charges after police say he walked out of a West Chester sporting goods store with a rifle under his clothes.

Justin Beagle, 26, is charged with theft from a federally licensed firearm dealer, according to West Chester Township spokesperson Barb Wilson.

Wilson says West Chester police have identified Beagle as the suspect who walked out of Cabela's on Cabela Drive concealing a Savage Model B22 .22 caliber rifle under his clothes on April 24.

Beagle currently is in Preble County Jail on unrelated charges, Wilson said.

