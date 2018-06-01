Deaf couple claims they were mistreated by employees at KFC - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Deaf couple claims they were mistreated by employees at KFC

By Roslyn Anderson, Reporter
BYRAM, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A humiliating experience left a bad taste in the mouths of a deaf couple who said they were laughed at while ordering at a Byram restaurant.

Bobbie and Mike Cole wanted a chicken dinner at KFC in Byram Wednesday, but what they said they got was disrespect and humiliation from employees. 

"I'm very disappointed," said Bobbie Cole. "It hurts."

The Byram resident is deaf and said, Wednesday night, she was humiliated when she tried to order at the drive-thru at KFC in Byram.

The 59-year-old was with her husband Mike when she said a female employee at the window would not help her communicate her order.

"She put her hands on her mouth," said Cole. "I said ma'am, sorry I can't hear. I need to read your lips. Could you please move your hands?' She keeps standing there".

Cole said she ordered again and to her horror, the young lady walked away and began laughing with another male employee.

"They were both laughing and I yelled," said Cole. "I said 'Hey' then they turned around. They said 'Huh'. I said 'Are you making fun of us?' 'No ma'am."

Cole's daughter Donna Curtis went live on Facebook about their experience. Thursday there more than 52,000 views.

She is outraged and believes that her mother and stepfather were treated unfairly.

They chose KFC because they were hungry," said Curtis. "They did not choose KFC to be disrespected by all means, and I believe the young lady should be fired if you ask me."

Cole wants KFC employees to undergo sensitivity training and make all customers feel welcomed and appreciated.

We reached out to KFC in Byram to talk with the owner about the accusations and were directed the corporate media line.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation of this incident," said a KFC spokesperson. "We believe in a culture of respect for all people and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind."

Curtis said she was contacted Friday afternoon by the Director of the Byram store who apologized and told her they were doing a thorough investigation.

