Buffalo Wild Wings' Twitter gets hacked, posts string of racist and vulgar messages

The Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter account has since deleted the tweets. (Source: Rick Wilson/AP Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

(RNN) - The Twitter feed for Buffalo Wild Wings was hacked on Friday night, with the account posting a number of profane and racist messages, including using the N-word.

The tweets have since been deleted.

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson issued a statement saying the company was "sorry our fans had to see those awful posts":

Buffalo Wild Wings’ Twitter account was hacked. We’re sorry that our fans had to see those awful posts, which obviously did not come from us. We are in touch with our Twitter representatives and will pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved.

In the string of vulgar tweets, the hacker tagged Wendy's, the fast food restaurant, and said it "touches kids." Commentator Tariq Nasheed was also targeted with a racist tweet.

The hacker made some particular British references, using the slang word "nonce" which refers to pedophiles, and bringing up the case of Madeleine McCann, a girl who has been missing in the UK since 2007.

"Buffalo Wild Wings" quickly began trending on Twitter. A number of users jokingly tied it to Roseanne Barr, whose hit ABC show was canceled after she wrote a racist tweet earlier this week.

Congrats to Roseanne on her new job as Buffalo Wild Wings’ social media director — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 1, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings needs to lay off the Ambien. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 1, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings was founded in Columbus, OH, in 1982. It operates more than 1,200 restaurants in 10 countries.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.