Storm rips 75-year-old sign off Walnut Hills business

A sign that's been around for seven-and-a-half decades is no more after storms ripped it apart.

The 20-by-40 foot, 2500-pound sign broke off the roof of the Fisher-Griffin Company in Walnut Hills on Friday.

The sign has been on the roof of the business at the corner of Victory Parkway and William Howard Taft Road for about 75 years.

Whitney Fisher runs the automotive interior business with his brother.

"We came out, looked up and sure enough, half of it was on the UDF building on the roof, and the other half is still hanging on ours," Fisher said.

Fisher says he is working on getting the roof fixed -- but the sign may be lost forever.

