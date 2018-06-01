Caught on camera: Man appears to assault Mt Healthy police officer

Steagall, 21, faces charges of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer. (Mt. Healthy Police)

Christopher Steagall, 21, appears to argue with a Mt. Healthy police officer during a recent interaction in this body camera footage. (Mt. Healthy police)

A Mount Healthy police officer's body camera footage reveals the tense moment when an encounter with a civilian turned physical.

Christopher Steagall, 21, faces charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after a police body camera captured him appearing to make contact with an officer in his apartment complex.

In the video, Steagall can be seen wrestling with the officer as she tries to detain him.

"Turn around," the officer says. "You're going to be detained until I can determine who you are."

"I'm not being detained," Steagall replies.

The officer calls for backup as the situation spills out of the apartment and into the hallway.

"You're not putting me in handcuffs," Steagall says.

The officer appears to deploy her taser toward the end of the video.

It is unclear why police were called to the apartment complex.

Steagall is scheduled to appear in court next on June 8.

