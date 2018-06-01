Police: Man dies from gunshot wound in Over-the-Rhine - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Man dies from gunshot wound in Over-the-Rhine

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
OVER-THE-RHINE, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police say the homicide unit is responding to Over-the-Rhine.

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound near Lang Street and East Clifton Avenue.

In an alert sent to media at 10:14 p.m., police say there currently is no suspect information.

