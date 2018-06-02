9 tons of smoked sausage recalled

Eddy Packing Co. has recalled cases of its Carl's Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage with a Stick. (Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

(RNN) – A Texas-based meatpacking company has recalled around 18,390 pounds – just over 9 tons – of smoked sausage because it may be contaminated by soft plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that Eddy Packing Co., which is based in Yoakum, TX, was recalling tons of frozen smoked sausage after a customer complained about finding "soft, green plastic material" in the product.

The product being recalled is the 10-pound case of "Carl's Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage with a Stick" with lot code 8073, case code PS9319, a USDA marker of "EST 4800" and a sell-by date of March 14, 2019.

The cases of sausage were shipped to Texas businesses, according to the Department of Agriculture, which urges consumers who've purchased the product not to consume it.

Officials haven't received reports of customers getting sick from the contaminated sausage.

This is the company's second recall within a month because of possible plastic contamination in its sausage. It recalled around 25 tons of smoked sausage nationwide on May 4 for that very reason.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.