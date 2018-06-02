Police: CA student planned 'Columbine 2.0'

A California freshman is accused of planning a high school shooting on the anniversary of the Columbine massacre. (Source: KGO via CNN)

SAN RAMON, CA (KGO/CNN) – A California teenager is under arrest after allegedly planning to commit a high school shooting he called "Columbine 2.0."

According to a police report, the freshman wanted to carry out the attack on the same day as the Columbine attack, April 20, in the year 2021.

Parents dropping their kids off on the last day of school at California High ended the year on a somber note, hearing about a student who wanted to shoot up the school.

"What's going on in this world that a kid would even think like that? It's scary," said Darlene Power, a mother.

According to the report, police searched the student's home and found a tactical vest, a camouflage helmet, a toy shotgun, handwritten notes and digital data.

"I hope he gets some help. To have thoughts and emotions like that are not healthy, and I hope he gets the kind of support and direction that he or she needs," said Michael Prilutsky, a father.

Police are not releasing the teenager's name because he's a juvenile; they're calling him "John Doe."

They said the suspect tried to recruit another student, who reported him to a school officer.

"I’m very happy that the educational process that is taking place is working. That students understand that this is serious," Prilutsky said.

It's not clear exactly what charges the student is facing, or if he has a lawyer.

