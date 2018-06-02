VIDEO: Plane makes emergency landing on busy highway

The pilot landed the Cessna Skyhawk without a scratch to her plane or any other vehicles. Her identity has not been released. (Source: KCAL/CNN)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA (KCAL/CNN) - Commuters in Southern California have enough to worry about without traffic from the sky taking up road space.

When one pilot had engine trouble Friday afternoon, she had no choice but to make an emergency landing on a busy highway right in the middle of five o'clock traffic.

"I don't know how she made that," said one witness.

It's hard to believe even when you watch the video.

In the video, you can see the Cessna Skyhawk bounce down Hamilton Avenue and then come in hot as cars pull over to avoid a collision.

The video was captured by a security camera from a business right beside where the four-seater, single-engine plane made an emergency landing.

Manager Vivien Murphy was right inside.

"Oh my gosh, there's a plane on the street. No way," she said.

The plane came down at 4:55 p.m. Friday.

Police said the pilot told them she had some sort of engine trouble.

Amazingly, even though she put it down on a busy Huntington Beach street at rush hour, she didn't hit anything or anyone.

And witnesses said she seemed unfazed as she waited for help to arrive.

"She was just like this,” said Patrick Simes. “Just calm, not doing anything, engine still on."

The plane is registered to JG Capital Holdings out of Los Angeles.

As the FAA investigates what happened, they have not released the pilot's name.

Meanwhile, neighbors are calling her one of the luckiest people alive.

Neither she nor the plane got even a scratch, but she and they have one heck of a story to tell.

"To me it's an absolute miracle,” said Steven Castelblanco, a town resident. "She had to really keep her head on straight to keep that plane from hitting not only cars, but homes. And there's a park, a lot going on."

"Just totally flabbergasted," Simes said. "Like you just don't know what's going on because it's so unreal."

There are no reports of injuries or damage resulting from the landing.

