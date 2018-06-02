VIDEO: Plane makes emergency landing on busy highway

Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.Full Story >
A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those toxic sites.
In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.
The pilot landed the Cessna Skyhawk without a scratch to her plane or any other vehicles. Her identity has not been released.
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.
