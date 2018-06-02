Senators urge Amtrak to keep terminal staff

CINCINNATI (AP) - Ohio's U.S. senators are fighting to keep Amtrak staff at a southwest Ohio terminal.
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Sen. Rob Portman recently wrote a letter urging Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson to change the company's decision to close the ticket window at Union Terminal in Cincinnati. There are two full-time clerk positions that service the location.
Amtrak plans to replace the clerks with a "caretaker" who will open and close the facility.
Fewer passengers have used the station as renovations continue. Upgrades are expected to wrap up sometime this year.
Brown and Portman argue that the terminal will need both clerks when renovations are completed and ridership increases.
Local officials have also come in support of saving the ticket window.
