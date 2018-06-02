Man shot to death in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the corner of Front and Wilson Streets around 1:15 a.m. after receiving a call about shots fired.

Hamilton Fire Department personnel were unable to revive the victim, police say.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any suspect information.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.