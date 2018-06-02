Ohio school district to pay nearly $500K to settle lawsuits

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) - A central Ohio school district has agreed to pay nearly a half million dollars to settle lawsuits filed by families of students who were sexually abused by a teacher.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that the Olentangy Local School District is paying $235,000 to settle one suit and $125,000 to settle another. A third agreement for $130,000 is pending in Delaware County Probate Court because it involves a girl who is still a minor.

Matthew Rausenberg was accused of groping and assaulting at least nine girls at Arrowhead Elementary over the years. He had taught in the district for 14 years.

He is serving a prison sentence of more than 100 years after being convicted in 2016 on multiple counts of gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and pandering sexually oriented materials.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.