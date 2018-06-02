Atheists file lawsuit to officiate marriage

In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.Full Story >
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.Full Story >
A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those...Full Story >
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.Full Story >
The Center for Inquiry said it's members should be able to officiate weddings in the state of Michigan. The group has successfully sued and won that right in other states.Full Story >
