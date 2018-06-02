Opinions differ in Ohio on when judge becomes 'candidate'

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Then-Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill's decision last year to remain on the court well after announcing his bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination prompted a storm of controversy. Response to the court's proposed fix was less enthusiastic.
Only six people submitted comments in response to a proposal to clarify Ohio's rules governing the legal profession to make clear that sitting judges who launch campaigns for non-judicial office must step down from the bench immediately.
The feedback was obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request.
One commenter praised justices for their efforts to maintain the integrity of the judiciary. Another called the proposed rule change "shamefully childish."
A court spokesman says justices are still weighing public input and haven't set a date for releasing revisions.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hamilton police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning.Full Story >
Hamilton police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Saturday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say they found a man shot to death in Over-the-Rhine Friday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say they found a man shot to death in Over-the-Rhine Friday night.Full Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Christopher Steagall, 21, faces charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after a police body camera captured him appearing to make contact with an officer in his apartment complex.Full Story >
Christopher Steagall, 21, faces charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after a police body camera captured him appearing to make contact with an officer in his apartment complex.Full Story >
The 20-by-40 foot, 2500-pound sign broke off the roof of the Fisher-Griffin Company in Walnut Hills on Friday.Full Story >
The 20-by-40 foot, 2500-pound sign broke off the roof of the Fisher-Griffin Company in Walnut Hills on Friday.Full Story >