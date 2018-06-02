McConnell warns that Trump's tariffs could hurt Kentucky

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Senate's top leader is usually a powerful ally of President Donald Trump, but he finds himself at odds with his fellow Republican over slapping tariffs on American allies.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warns that key Kentucky products including bourbon could wind up targets of retaliation if a trade war erupts.

The growing trade dispute stems from the Trump administration's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe, Mexico and Canada. McConnell said Kentucky-made bourbon, farm products and automobiles could be hurt from retaliatory moves.

McConnell said Friday that he counseled the administration to try to avoid a trade dispute. The Kentucky senator has worked closely with Trump on cutting taxes, rolling back regulations and putting conservative judges on the federal bench.

