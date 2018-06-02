Parkland school shooting survivors mourn slain classmates as graduation approaches

Graduation will be held Sunday for seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. (Source: WPDE/WPLG/CNN)

PARKLAND, FL (WPDE/WPLG/CNN) - Graduation ceremonies for seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be held Sunday.

It's supposed to be a day for celebration. But for the class of 2018, the day will be layered with sadness.

"This is not your typical graduation," graduating senior Sammy Feuerman said.

"It's hard to be really excited about it because not everyone is going to be here," senior Sam Zeif added.

Andrew Pollack has spent ever day since Feb. 14 without his daughter, Meadow.

"It's the same every day, it's no different because it's graduation. I lose track of days I work so much,” Pollack said.

And Sunday will be a graduation without Meadow Pollack, Nicholas Dworet, Carmen Schentrup and Joaquin Oliver.

"It's just not fair. It's very angering. They worked just as hard as, if not harder than, us to do this and they can't for no reason," Zeif said.

Seventeen lives were stolen in the massacre at the high school. Four of them were seniors.

"Meadow was my youngest child and she was the most like myself. Just like me. She was going to graduate now and she was going to be enrolled in Lynn University. She wanted to be an attorney. There was nothing that she couldn't accomplish in life and now it's taken from all of us," Pollack said.

Since his daughter's murder, Pollack has immersed himself into carrying on Meadow's legacy.

"I channel it on things that are positive, flying to Texas, talking to the governor, putting a fundraiser together for the families. I'm just going to keep doing projects like this that are positive for the country," Meadow explained.

He's passionate about making schools safe, telling everyone from the school board to the president his thoughts on adding metal detectors and armed guards.

He wants to set up a nationwide survivor to survivor support system

"I want to do that with my not-for-profit, too. Any kid gets murdered, we could send a team of parents to help," Pollack imagined.

But his ultimate goal is for no parent to experience the loss he has.

He did prom this year, a special request from meadow's friends.

"I went. I wanted to see them get dressed up and they wanted me to come see them it killed me. But I did what I had to do and I was happy for them that they were going," Pollack said.

Even so, Pollack won’t be there to see the class of 2018 on Sunday.

"I don't feel that much of an attachment to go for graduation. I've been working so hard on other stuff. I can't even stop to go to a graduation right now," he said.

Some graduating seniors, like Zeif, whose best friend Joaquin Oliver is now gone, feel detached from the ceremony.

"I'll really just be walking across the stage and being handed a piece of paper," he said.

The school says it hopes its found a way to delicately balance grief and graduation.

"We are going to go through the whole gamut,” said Jeff Foster, an advanced placement government teacher. “It’s going to be sad. We're obviously going to look back and honor the kids that perished but then we're going to try to end it on an upbeat by bringing someone in that’s hopefully going to lift the spirits.”

“Graduation is always bittersweet because it’s so hard to watch the kids go. Especially with the connection we've had with the kids this year," he continued.

For Sammy Feuerman, there is no expectation. He's putting on that cap and gown for his best friend - Joaquin - who can't.

"Joaq, just, you're an awesome kid. I love you, man. I’m going to graduate for you, for myself, for all of us. We are all strong. We love you. It's just tough, man. But we're going to do it for you," Feuerman said.

While Pollack won't be there, he does have some advice for the graduates.

"Vote for what you believe in, get involved in your local community and be watchful of wherever you go,” he said.

