Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters in Cleveland area

CLEVELAND (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says three people have been rescued by a crew from its Cleveland Harbor station.
The Guard says there was a mayday call at 11:59 a.m. EDT Saturday from a disabled sailing vessel against the rocks of the Edgewater breakwall. The Guard reports a small-boat crew arrived at 12:05 p.m. to find one person in the water and two still aboard the vessel. All were wearing life jackets.
The crew retrieved the person from the water, then had the other two go into the water where they were recovered. The two men and one woman were evaluated on shore for mild hypothermia. Their names weren't released.
The Guard urges boaters to make sure vessels are checked out and that everyone aboard has a life jacket.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
