Wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate in Colorado - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate in Colorado

The blaze started burning early Friday and has already forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes. (Source: La Plata County Government) The blaze started burning early Friday and has already forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes. (Source: La Plata County Government)

LA PLATA COUNTY, CO (KDVR/CNN) - Authorities in La Plata County, CO, have declared a state of local disaster because of a wildfire that's growing fast.

The blaze started burning early Friday and has already forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.

US Highway 550 in southwest Colorado has also been closed because of the flames.

By Friday evening, the fire was already at an estimated 1,100 acres.

Housing centers have been opened for those who've been forced to evacuate.

Authorities have also set up an evacuation center for livestock. They can be taken to the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

Smaller animals can be sheltered at the La Plata County Humane Society.

Copyright 2018 KDVR via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force

    Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force

    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-06-02 04:57:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-06-02 22:19:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past a notice for the Martin Aaron Inc. Superfund site in Camden, N.J. A lawyer tapped to lead a task force at the Environmental Protection Agency overseeing cleanups a...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past a notice for the Martin Aaron Inc. Superfund site in Camden, N.J. A lawyer tapped to lead a task force at the Environmental Protection Agency overseeing cleanups a...

    A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those...

    Full Story >

    A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those toxic sites.

    Full Story >

  • Pushing the envelope: Why was Kim's letter for Trump so big?

    Pushing the envelope: Why was Kim's letter for Trump so big?

    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-06-02 07:37:28 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 6:18 PM EDT2018-06-02 22:18:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...

    In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.

    Full Story >

    In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.

    Full Story >

  • Wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate in Colorado

    Wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate in Colorado

    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-06-02 21:43:23 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-06-02 21:47:41 GMT
    (Source: La Plata County Government)(Source: La Plata County Government)

    The blaze started burning early Friday and has already forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.

    Full Story >

    The blaze started burning early Friday and has already forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly