Wildfire forces hundreds to evacuate in Colorado

LA PLATA COUNTY, CO (KDVR/CNN) - Authorities in La Plata County, CO, have declared a state of local disaster because of a wildfire that's growing fast.

The blaze started burning early Friday and has already forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.

US Highway 550 in southwest Colorado has also been closed because of the flames.

By Friday evening, the fire was already at an estimated 1,100 acres.

Housing centers have been opened for those who've been forced to evacuate.

Authorities have also set up an evacuation center for livestock. They can be taken to the La Plata County Fairgrounds.

Smaller animals can be sheltered at the La Plata County Humane Society.

