Massive fire prompts emergency evacuation in Laguna Beach, CA

(RNN) - A brush fire in Laguna Beach, CA has burned more than 125 acres and prompted emergency evacuations of the Top of the World neighborhoods, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Hundreds of firefighters responded to the blaze. KABC reported at least six air tankers, four helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft were mobilized.

Aliso Fire: Extreme Fire behavior with erratic canyon winds. pic.twitter.com/GZqx4XCxIY — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) June 2, 2018

It was first reported as a 25-acre blaze but it grew to 125 within three hours. Wind conditions are helping the flames spread quickly, according to fire officials.

It is currently zero percent contained.

Top of the World and Old Top of the World Neighborhoods are under Immediate Evacuation Order due to the fire danger from the #Alisofire. Care and reception center established at the Susi Q Center, 380 3rd Street. pic.twitter.com/AEJdSl8XjT — Laguna Beach Police (@LagunaBeachPD) June 2, 2018

