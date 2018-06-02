Massive fire prompts emergency evacuation in Laguna Beach, CA - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Massive fire prompts emergency evacuation in Laguna Beach, CA

Wind conditions are helping the flames spread quickly, according to fire officials. (Source: KABC/CNN) Wind conditions are helping the flames spread quickly, according to fire officials. (Source: KABC/CNN)

(RNN) - A brush fire in Laguna Beach, CA has burned more than 125 acres and prompted emergency evacuations of the Top of the World neighborhoods, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Hundreds of firefighters responded to the blaze. KABC reported at least six air tankers, four helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft were mobilized.

It was first reported as a 25-acre blaze but it grew to 125 within three hours. Wind conditions are helping the flames spread quickly, according to fire officials.

It is currently zero percent contained.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly