Shoe memorial forms at Puerto Rico's Capitol; Maria's death toll - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Shoe memorial forms at Puerto Rico's Capitol; Maria's death toll spikes again

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CNN) - Mourners are leaving their shoes at the Puerto Rican capitol building.

Each pair honors the thousands of people believed to have lost their lives as a result of Hurricane Maria.

The island's department of health released a new report revealing more deaths than initially believed.

That data shows at least 1,400 additional deaths in the months after Maria hit. That's compared to the same time the year before.

The agency did not directly or indirectly link the data to the hurricane.

Puerto Rico's official death toll sits at 64, but the island's residents have been critical of that estimate.

"I've been saying the numbers are going to be higher and that we needed to revisit and study this scientifically," Governor Ricardo Rossello said.

The new numbers come days after a Harvard study revealed more than 4,600 people died as a result of Maria and its aftermath.

The hurricane left a massive path of destruction across the US territory, damaging roads and washing out bridges.

Eight months after Maria, more than 10,000 customers are still in the dark, forcing people to take matters into their own hands.

Many are repairing power lines themselves saying the government abandoned them.

"I feel bad. I can't get no power, can't get no light," Samuel Vazquez said.

And as hurricane season gets underway, the big question is, can Puerto Rico's power grid withstand another massive storm?

"My straight answer to that is: We're readier this year than we were last year," PREPA CEO Walt Higgins said.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Cleanup begins after AlbertoHurricane season 2018More>>

  • Shoe memorial forms at Puerto Rico's Capitol; Maria's death toll spikes again

    Shoe memorial forms at Puerto Rico's Capitol; Maria's death toll spikes again

    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:47:23 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:58:42 GMT
    As Puerto Rico honors the dead, the Government releases new data revealing more deaths following Hurricane Maria than were initially reported. (Source: CNN)As Puerto Rico honors the dead, the Government releases new data revealing more deaths following Hurricane Maria than were initially reported. (Source: CNN)
    As Puerto Rico honors the dead, the Government releases new data revealing more deaths following Hurricane Maria than were initially reported. (Source: CNN)As Puerto Rico honors the dead, the Government releases new data revealing more deaths following Hurricane Maria than were initially reported. (Source: CNN)

    The Puerto Rican government released new data showing there were more deaths following Hurricane Maria than previously reported. This comes as people are pausing to remember and honor those who lost their lives.

    Full Story >

    The Puerto Rican government released new data showing there were more deaths following Hurricane Maria than previously reported. This comes as people are pausing to remember and honor those who lost their lives.

    Full Story >

  • Atlantic hurricane season begins today; normal to above-average season predicted

    Atlantic hurricane season begins today; normal to above-average season predicted

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:55:29 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:25:35 GMT

    The official start to the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season is Friday, June 1.

    Full Story >

    The official start to the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season is Friday, June 1.

    Full Story >

  • Alberto rains turn creek into raging river; cars swept away

    Alberto rains turn creek into raging river; cars swept away

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:56 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:56:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 11:01 PM EDT2018-06-01 03:01:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Workers clear debris from a parking lot washed out at a restaurant in Black Mountain, N.C., Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after heavy rains from the fringes of Subtropical Storm Alberto caused widespread flooding Tuesday evening.

    Alberto, while still spinning like a classic tropical storm, has managed to make its way since a Memorial Day landfall in the Florida Panhandle to just outside of Chicago.

    Full Story >

    Alberto, while still spinning like a classic tropical storm, has managed to make its way since a Memorial Day landfall in the Florida Panhandle to just outside of Chicago.

    Full Story >
    •   

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Pushing the envelope: Why was Kim's letter for Trump so big?

    Pushing the envelope: Why was Kim's letter for Trump so big?

    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-06-02 07:37:28 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:58:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...

    In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.

    Full Story >

    In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.

    Full Story >

  • Shoe memorial forms at Puerto Rico's Capitol; Maria's death toll spikes again

    Shoe memorial forms at Puerto Rico's Capitol; Maria's death toll spikes again

    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:47:23 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:58:42 GMT
    As Puerto Rico honors the dead, the Government releases new data revealing more deaths following Hurricane Maria than were initially reported. (Source: CNN)As Puerto Rico honors the dead, the Government releases new data revealing more deaths following Hurricane Maria than were initially reported. (Source: CNN)
    As Puerto Rico honors the dead, the Government releases new data revealing more deaths following Hurricane Maria than were initially reported. (Source: CNN)As Puerto Rico honors the dead, the Government releases new data revealing more deaths following Hurricane Maria than were initially reported. (Source: CNN)

    The Puerto Rican government released new data showing there were more deaths following Hurricane Maria than previously reported. This comes as people are pausing to remember and honor those who lost their lives.

    Full Story >

    The Puerto Rican government released new data showing there were more deaths following Hurricane Maria than previously reported. This comes as people are pausing to remember and honor those who lost their lives.

    Full Story >

  • Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force

    Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force

    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-06-02 04:57:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:21:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past a notice for the Martin Aaron Inc. Superfund site in Camden, N.J. A lawyer tapped to lead a task force at the Environmental Protection Agency overseeing cleanups a...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past a notice for the Martin Aaron Inc. Superfund site in Camden, N.J. A lawyer tapped to lead a task force at the Environmental Protection Agency overseeing cleanups a...

    A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those...

    Full Story >

    A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those toxic sites.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly