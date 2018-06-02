NM wildfire grows to more than 27,000 acres - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NM wildfire grows to more than 27,000 acres

The Ute Park fire broke out Thursday afternoon. By Saturday, it had grown to more than 27,000 acres, according to the US Forest Service. (Source: Amber Archuleta/CNN) The Ute Park fire broke out Thursday afternoon. By Saturday, it had grown to more than 27,000 acres, according to the US Forest Service. (Source: Amber Archuleta/CNN)

RATON, NM (KRQE/CNN) - A wildfire in northern New Mexico just keeps getting bigger.

The Ute Park fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

By Saturday, it had grown to more than 27,000 acres, according to the US Forest Service.

The blaze has forced more than 1,000 people from their homes and forced the closure of roads around Cimmaron.

"There's just a limited amount of resources available to the whole country so we divided the air tankers amongst the fires, the active fires, and do what we can with what we have,” State Forester Donald Griego said.

So far, there's no word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 KRQU/CNN. All rights reserved.

