Local mother wants answers after son found dead in California

The sound is heartbreaking when you look at the video taken of Michelle Jesse putting up her son's memorial near where his body was found.

30-year-old Eric Littleton's body was dumped along a road in Desert Hot Springs, California. It was found in August 2017.

The Covington mother tells FOX19 NOW she still doesn’t have answers.

A California TV station reported his body had decomposed being out in the elements for weeks. They also said it had been eaten by coyotes. Jesse thinks foul play was involved.

"He was found with just a pair of shorts, no wallet, no shirt, no shoes, no socks. He had a pair of earrings and a pair of shorts. No one is going to go out in the desert at night with nothing on," she said with tears in her eyes.

A few days later the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department found his BMW. It was discovered some 10 miles away in a parking lot his mother tells us.

"Not knowing what happened to my son is the most difficult thing you know. Because I'd like to get some peace."

Jesse said after her son's body was found it would be 19 days before she would get a call from police telling her what happened.

"It's very heartbreaking for me and my kids. My life has never been the same. I cry a lot mainly when I am by myself."

FOX19 NOW reached out to the sheriff's office and were told someone would get back to us Monday.

Jesse said her son's body was so decomposed; the coroner could not determine the cause of death.

In order to help pay to get his belongs back and trips to California Jesse set up a fundraiser on Facebook.

