2 lead police on high-speed chase, crash into car with 3 kids inside

Two women are recovering from injuries at a local hospital after they led police on a high-speed chase on Ronald Reagan Highway on Saturday evening.

Colerain police spokesman Jim Love says the women were arrested after they crashed into a car carrying three children and fled their vehicle.

The children and their mother were treated at the scene, Love said. The suspects were transported to UC Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Love said police responded to a call for a robbery at a nearby store, from which the suspects took off down Colerain Avenue.

The suspects swerved back and forth on Ronald Reagan in an attempt to evade police, Love said, before they crashed into the second vehicle on the Winton Road exit ramp.

After the crash, the women fled the vehicle and were arrested at a nearby restaurant.

