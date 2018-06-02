Lawrenceburg, IN, sees first ever pride parade

Supporters of the Ohio River Valley Pride Coalition gather in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, for the city's first pride parade on June 2, 2018.

It was a long time coming -- the first ever pride parade in conservative Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

"This is going to be historic, monumental," said Shelly Snider, founder of the Ohio River Valley Pride Coalition.

Sixteen-year-old Casey Disbro showed up to support her childhood friend Carmela Hollin.

"She comes to all my performances, so I figured I'd come to something for her for once," Disbro said.

"I feel very happy," Hollin said. "I feel accepted. I feel included."

A couple hundred people representing South Dearborn High School, Belterra, University of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky University among others walked in pride to promote equality and inclusiveness.

Sam Slover, 53, has been openly transgender for three years.

"It's challenging, very challenging," Slover said. "A lot of stuff to go through, a lot of decisions to make."

But the historic event did not come without some pushback.

Friday night, an unknown person knocked over event barricades and did doughnuts in the parking lot.

However, it did not stop the marchers from supporting one another and sharing their message.

