Lawyer for Ohio terrorism suspect seeks reduced sentence

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The lawyer for an Ohio man convicted of trying to help the Islamic State group is seeking a reduced sentence for his client, citing his youth, his remorse and his mental health struggles.
Defendant Aaron Daniels is scheduled for sentencing June 7 before federal Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. in Columbus.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty last July to a charge accusing him of attempting to travel to Libya to join the group.
Authorities say Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.
Defense attorney George Chaney has asked for a two-year sentence and five years of supervision afterward. Federal prosecutors want at least a 15-year sentence.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A sea of orange -- organized by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. This was all part of Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Day.Full Story >
A sea of orange -- organized by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. This was all part of Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Day.Full Story >
It was a long time coming -- the first ever pride parade in conservative Lawrenceburg, Indiana.Full Story >
It was a long time coming -- the first ever pride parade in conservative Lawrenceburg, Indiana.Full Story >
The sound is heartbreaking when you look at the video taken of Michelle Jesse putting up her son's memorial near where his body was found.Full Story >
The sound is heartbreaking when you look at the video taken of Michelle Jesse putting up her son's memorial near where his body was found.Full Story >
Two women are recovering from injuries at a local hospital after they led police on a high-speed chase on Ronald Reagan Highway on Saturday evening.Full Story >
Two women are recovering from injuries at a local hospital after they led police on a high-speed chase on Ronald Reagan Highway on Saturday evening.Full Story >