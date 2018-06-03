Immigration cap, job rate, causing landscape worker shortage

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Ohio landscapers say low unemployment rates, a cap on seasonal immigrant workers and drug use is causing a shortage of workers.
Sandy Munley is executive director of the Ohio Landscape Association. She tells the Akron Beacon Journal that difficulty getting seasonal workers "is a huge, huge issue this year."
The paper reports that changes limiting the number of seasonal workers allowed into the country under the H-2B visa program have hurt landscaping companies.
The low unemployment rate also plays a role, as does the inability of many Ohio job applicants to pass a drug test, often because of marijuana use.
Joe Chiera owns Impact Landscape & Maintenance in Boston Heights in northeastern Ohio. He ended up hiring 15 people from Puerto Rico to fill his shortage.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A sea of orange -- organized by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. This was all part of Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Day.Full Story >
A sea of orange -- organized by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. This was all part of Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Day.Full Story >
It was a long time coming -- the first ever pride parade in conservative Lawrenceburg, Indiana.Full Story >
It was a long time coming -- the first ever pride parade in conservative Lawrenceburg, Indiana.Full Story >
The sound is heartbreaking when you look at the video taken of Michelle Jesse putting up her son's memorial near where his body was found.Full Story >
The sound is heartbreaking when you look at the video taken of Michelle Jesse putting up her son's memorial near where his body was found.Full Story >
Two women are recovering from injuries at a local hospital after they led police on a high-speed chase on Ronald Reagan Highway on Saturday evening.Full Story >
Two women are recovering from injuries at a local hospital after they led police on a high-speed chase on Ronald Reagan Highway on Saturday evening.Full Story >