Class president banned from high school graduation

BEECH GROVE, IN (WRTV/CNN) - An Indiana School District barred the senior class president from the graduation ceremony not because of misbehavior at school but because of social media posts.

"I know that no matter what endeavors my classmates pursue, they will be best at it. I wanted to thank parents for amazing kids," said Andrew Boyce, the Beech Grove High School 2018 senior class president.

Boyce is sharing the message no one will hear at graduation.

He said he's still in shock over his whole ordeal.

Beech Grove School officials decided to ban the senior class president from commencement.

None of the posts involved threats of injuring anyone at the school.

The school blames his recent social media posts which the district said he used words which were threatening and profane.

"It is very upsetting and it feels as though not being able to walk at commencement is retaliatory, based off of our meeting that we had over the phone on the 29th when we asked for them to reconsider their decision," said Michelle Boyce, Andrew's mother.

Andrew's parents don't condone his choice of words but they say its ridiculous to think he would pose a threat to his classmates or embarrass his family.

"To use it is sad, I like to see it, but it’s a life lesson that's tough I know he will get on with it,” said Neil Boyce, Andrew's father. He'll do great things."

The district's superintendent sent a statement saying "attending the actual graduation exercise is considered a privilege" and that some "cannot attend based on not meeting expectations."

Andrew will have to wait to get his diploma in the mail.

He's hoping to invite friends over to hear his speech and mark their milestone.

"But honestly, I just told my classmates that we'll have our own commencement,” he said. “If they don't want us there, then we can have our own somewhere else. A backyard will work or any street corner."

Copyright 2018 WRTV via CNN. All rights reserved.