Class president banned from high school graduation - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Class president banned from high school graduation

Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts. (Source: WRTV/CNN) Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts. (Source: WRTV/CNN)

BEECH GROVE, IN (WRTV/CNN) - An Indiana School District barred the senior class president from the graduation ceremony not because of misbehavior at school but because of social media posts.

"I know that no matter what endeavors my classmates pursue, they will be best at it. I wanted to thank parents for amazing kids," said Andrew Boyce, the Beech Grove High School 2018 senior class president.

Boyce is sharing the message no one will hear at graduation.

He said he's still in shock over his whole ordeal.

Beech Grove School officials decided to ban the senior class president from commencement.

None of the posts involved threats of injuring anyone at the school. 

The school blames his recent social media posts which the district said he used words which were threatening and profane.

"It is very upsetting and it feels as though not being able to walk at commencement is retaliatory, based off of our meeting that we had over the phone on the 29th when we asked for them to reconsider their decision," said Michelle Boyce, Andrew's mother.

Andrew's parents don't condone his choice of words but they say its ridiculous to think he would pose a threat to his classmates or embarrass his family.

"To use it is sad, I like to see it, but it’s a life lesson that's tough I know he will get on with it,” said Neil Boyce, Andrew's father.  He'll do great things."

The district's superintendent sent a statement saying "attending the actual graduation exercise is considered a privilege" and that some "cannot attend based on not meeting expectations."

Andrew will have to wait to get his diploma in the mail.

He's hoping to invite friends over to hear his speech and mark their milestone.

"But honestly, I just told my classmates that we'll have our own commencement,” he said. “If they don't want us there, then we can have our own somewhere else. A backyard will work or any street corner."

Copyright 2018 WRTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Florida school honors 4 slain seniors at graduation

    Florida school honors 4 slain seniors at graduation

    Sunday, June 3 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-06-03 13:28:15 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-06-03 19:39:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Chris Grady, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, sits at a memorial in Parkland, Fla., for those slain in the Feb. 14 school shooting. Grady who had planned to jo...

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    Full Story >

    The senior class from the Florida school where 17 people died in February's gun massacre is set to graduate.

    Full Story >

  • Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds

    Sunday, June 3 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-06-03 11:38:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-06-03 19:39:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...(AP Photo/Kathy Young). In this Thursday, May 24, 2018 photo, Adine Usher, 78, meets with breast cancer study leader Dr. Joseph Sparano at the Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx borough of New York. Usher was one of about 1...

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    Full Story >

    The largest study ever done of breast cancer treatment finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can skip chemotherapy without hurting their chances of beating the cancer.

    Full Story >

  • Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force

    Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force

    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-06-02 04:57:31 GMT
    Sunday, June 3 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-06-03 19:39:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past a notice for the Martin Aaron Inc. Superfund site in Camden, N.J. A lawyer tapped to lead a task force at the Environmental Protection Agency overseeing cleanups a...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past a notice for the Martin Aaron Inc. Superfund site in Camden, N.J. A lawyer tapped to lead a task force at the Environmental Protection Agency overseeing cleanups a...

    A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those...

    Full Story >

    A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those toxic sites.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly