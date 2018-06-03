Off-duty FBI agent accidentally shoots gun in nightclub

Police are investigating the accidental shooting and charges will be determined by the District Attorney's Office. (Source: KMGH/CNN)

DENVER (RNN) - Police are investigating an accidental shooting that left man hospitalized Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. at the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar in Denver, CO.

An off-duty FBI agent was dancing at the night club when his firearm fell from its waistband holster onto the floor, a Denver Police Department spokesperson told the Denver Channel.

As agent picked up the handgun, “an unintended discharge occurred” hitting a man nearby in the leg.

The man was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time if the FBI agent was carrying his own gun or if it was issued by the bureau.

The agent was taken to Denver Police Headquarters and later released. He has not been identified.

Charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney’s Office, the spokesperson said.

