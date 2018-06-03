Man killed in Over-the-Rhine double shooting

Cincinnati police say Sherrard Dunlap, 36, was shot and killed in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police two people were shot in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning.

District One officers responded to a call about a person shot near East Fifteenth and Moore Streets around 2:30 a.m.

Officers said they found two people with gunshot wounds who were then taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by fire crews.

One victim, Sherrard Dunlap, 36, died from his injuries, police say.

The condition of the second victim is unknown. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

