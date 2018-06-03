Ohio medical marijuana program to bring $11 million in fees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A report says Ohio's medical marijuana program will bring in about $11 million in fees even before the system is up and running.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that figure includes about $5.2 million in non-refundable application fees already collected from more than 650 prospective medical marijuana businesses.
The state will also collect about $2.6 million in licensing fees from 25 large and small cultivators who received provisional growing license, and another $2.6 million in annual license renewal fees from growers.
Ohioans with one of 21 medical conditions can legally buy and use medical marijuana if it's recommended to them by a physician.
On Monday Ohio officials planned to announce where the 56 medical marijuana dispensaries will be located.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
