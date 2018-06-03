Roller coaster closed at Kentucky park after cars bump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials at a Kentucky amusement park say a roller coaster will remain closed until an investigation is complete into the collision of two of its cars.

News outlets quote Kentucky Kingdom officials as saying one car on the ride bumped into another that was waiting to enter an unloading station Saturday.

Officials say in a news release that five people went to a health clinic at the Louisville park to be evaluated. Four of them returned to the park and the other was taken to a hospital.

Kentucky Kingdom says it has notified state ride inspectors about the incident.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.