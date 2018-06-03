Roller coaster closed at Kentucky park after cars bump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials at a Kentucky amusement park say a roller coaster will remain closed until an investigation is complete into the collision of two of its cars.
News outlets quote Kentucky Kingdom officials as saying one car on the ride bumped into another that was waiting to enter an unloading station Saturday.
Officials say in a news release that five people went to a health clinic at the Louisville park to be evaluated. Four of them returned to the park and the other was taken to a hospital.
Kentucky Kingdom says it has notified state ride inspectors about the incident.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
If you're looking to cool off with a dip in the water while also sight seeing at the same time, kayaking, canoeing or water sports might the activity for you.Full Story >
If you're looking to cool off with a dip in the water while also sight seeing at the same time, kayaking, canoeing or water sports might the activity for you.Full Story >
Cincinnati police two people were shot in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning.Full Story >
Cincinnati police two people were shot in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning.Full Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
First Alert WeatherFull Story >
A sea of orange -- organized by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. This was all part of Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Day.Full Story >
A sea of orange -- organized by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. This was all part of Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Day.Full Story >
It was a long time coming -- the first ever pride parade in conservative Lawrenceburg, Indiana.Full Story >
It was a long time coming -- the first ever pride parade in conservative Lawrenceburg, Indiana.Full Story >