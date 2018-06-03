LIST: Here's where you can enjoy water activities this summer

School's out for the summer and warm weather has reached the Tri-State. If you're looking to cool off with a dip in the water while also sight seeing at the same time, kayaking, canoeing or water sports might the activity for you.

For those in the Greater Cincinnati Area, or even for those visiting, there are plenty of places to float on down the river.

Here's a look at where you can find your adventure:

Scenic River Canoe Excursions

Little Miami River

45244 Terrace Park, Cincinnati, OH

Fifty West Canoe & Kayak

Ohio River

7605 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH

Little Miami Canoe Rental

Little Miami River

219 Mill Street, Morrow, OH

Little Miami Canoe Rental

Little Miami River

225 Corwin Rd, Oregonia, OH

Green Acres Canoe and Kayak Rental

Ohio River

10465 Suspension Bridge Road, Harrison, OH

Morgan’s Outdoor Adventures

Whitewater River

7040 Whitewater River Lane, Brookville, IN

Morgan’s Canoe and Outdoor Adventures

Little Miami River

5701 State Route 350, Oregonia, OH

Otto Armleder Memorial Park

Little Miami River

5057 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH

Tippecanoe and Kayaks Too

Great Miami River

9630 Hamilton Cleves Road, Harrison, OH

Loveland Canoe And Kayak

Little Miami River

174 Karl Brown Way, Loveland, OH

Great Miami Crew

Little Miami River

330 North B St, Hamilton, OH

Miami Whitewater Forest Harbor

Miami Whitewater Forest Lake

9001 Mt. Hope Road, Crosby Township, OH

RiversEdge Canoe & Kayak Outfitters

Little Miami River

3928 US 42, Waynesville, OH

Winton Woods Harbor

Winton Lake

10245 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH

River Dogs Paddlesports

Ohio River

110 Ferry St, Milford, OH

