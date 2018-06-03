Clearcreek Twp police mourn after sergeant dies unexpectedly

Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.Full Story >
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.Full Story >
Police are investigating the accidental shooting and charges will be determined by the District Attorney's Office.Full Story >
Police are investigating the accidental shooting and charges will be determined by the District Attorney's Office.Full Story >
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.Full Story >
Jared Shamburger, 17, recently got a new gym membership with his family. His dad and older brother have been lifting weights for years, and he felt the need to go hard to "catch up to them," he said.Full Story >
The Scott County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty case at a local deer camp.Full Story >
The Scott County Sheriff's Department is investigating an animal cruelty case at a local deer camp.Full Story >
Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male who escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle remains at large Sunday afternoon.Full Story >
Birmingham police say a 15-year-old male who escaped police custody Sunday morning and stole a MAX transit bus as a getaway vehicle remains at large Sunday afternoon.Full Story >