Clearcreek Twp police mourn after sergeant dies unexpectedly

A Warren County community is mourning the unexpected loss of a police officer.

Clearcreek Township Police Sgt. Larry Cornett died Saturday at his home, an on-duty officer confirmed Sunday.

The cause of death is unclear.

Chief John D. Terrill notified the department Saturday night, the officer said.

He added that the chief plans to meet with the late Cornett's wife Monday to discuss service arrangements.

More details are expected Monday.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as it develops.

