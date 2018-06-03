Dispatch: Injury accident closes I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Dispatch: Injury accident closes I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Kentucky Department of Transportation Source: Kentucky Department of Transportation
FORT MITCHELL, KY (FOX19) -

An accident with injuries is blocking all lanes of Northbound Interstate 71/75 in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, a Kenton County dispatcher says.

The accident is near mile marker 187.8.

The dispatcher says multiple police and fire departments are on the scene.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly