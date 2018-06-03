Police: 'Several' parked cars damaged, items taken in Sharonville neighborhood

Sharonville police are investigating "several" apparent vehicle break-ins in one neighborhood. (Source: Sharonville Police Department)

Sharonville police are searching for a suspect in connection to a string of apparent vehicle break-ins in one neighborhood.

According to a Sunday morning Facebook post by the department, "several" parked cars recently were damaged, and personal items were taken in the South Pines neighborhood.

The condominium community is located off Cottingham Drive and U.S. 42 (Lebanon Road).

It is unclear when the break-ins occurred or how many vehicles were affected.

Police are asking anyone who has information or private security cameras that may have caught a suspect -- or anyone who needs to report damage -- to contact the department at 513-563-1147.

