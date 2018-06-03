Study: Too much bad news can make you sick - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Study: Too much bad news can make you sick

An overload of traumatic news can also lead to disaster fatigue, making us less concerned and more apathetic to a crisis. (Source: CNN) An overload of traumatic news can also lead to disaster fatigue, making us less concerned and more apathetic to a crisis. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Over the past year, your news feed has been inundated with hurricanes, volcanoes and deadly mass shootings.

It's hard to escape the 24-hour news cycle thanks to smartphone apps and social media. But it turns out consuming too much bad news can be bad for your health.

It causes a stress response and repeated stressful exposure without enough time to recover can wear out the mind and body.

A psychotherapist specializing in trauma recovery said chronic stress can cause adrenal fatigue which leads to symptoms like headaches, poor sleep, anxiety and depression.

Physical and emotional health isn't the only concern. An overload of traumatic news can also lead to disaster fatigue, making us less concerned and more apathetic to a crisis.

