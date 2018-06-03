Milan community holds fundraiser for family of 22-year-old shot in head in April

As a local man continues to fight for his life, an Indiana community is rallying together to show support for him and his family. Jon Spurlock is battling a traumatic brain injury because of an act of gun violence, while his family and friends lean on each other for strength.

The Hog Rock Café in Milan hosted a fundraiser for Jon Spurlock and Jon's family on Sunday.

Jon, 22, of Aurora, was shot in the head April 15 while visiting his girlfriend in Indianapolis. The Milan native was at a party when his family said the random act shattered his life in a split second.

"People were asked to leave. Sixty seconds later, shots rang out. There were over 40 people there, and my son was the only one who was injured," Lewis Spurlock, Jon's father, said.

At first, Jon spent his days in the hospital. Now, he is in a care center.

Jon's family said he is unresponsive, and the doctors are telling them that Jon's prognosis isn't great. However, his loved ones said they're seeing progress every day.

"He'll open his eyes for ya. He'll follow your voices. He'll follow objects with his eyes," Lewis Spurlock said.

To help show support for his family, the community is now utilizing the hashtag #JONSTRONG and creating t-shirts to take a stand against gun violence.

At the fundraiser Sunday, they collected donations and gathered funds through a cornhole tournament and a raffle. They money raised, organizers said, will go towards Jon's medical care.

"Everybody has so much faith and believes that he will wake up. I just believe that all of this will help as well," Angeline Tichenor, Jon's mother, said. "It's unbelievable. It's just great seeing a community come together like this for my son."

For Jon's parents, every sign, no matter how small, is significant, such as Jon's class ring. Tichenor said Jon lost his high school ring at a campground four years ago, so they figured it was long gone. Just a few weeks ago though, a man found Jon's ring and returned it to them.

"It's just amazing that something like that would happen. I mean to me, it's a sign. For somebody to be able to find this thing at this time," Tichenor said.

Jon's family is holding on to hope. They said they're looking ahead to the future and the possibility that any day now, Jon will wake up and have a chance to thank his support system all on his own.

Investigators in Indianapolis are still searching for Jon's shooter.

There is also a GoFundMe page in place to help raise money for Jon and his family.

