Thank you, Warriors; We get free tacos on June 13

(RNN) - The Golden State Warriors stole Game 3 of the NBA Finals on the road, so we get to steal a taco on June 13.

The Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 on Wednesday night. They were the first road team to "steal a game" in the finals, so Taco Bell is giving us a free Doritos Locos Taco.

You can cash in on your free taco on Wednesday, June 13 from 2 – 6 p.m. You’ll be limited to a single taco per location, but you won’t be required to make a purchase to cash in on your freebie.

The Golden State Warriors just stole a road game in the #NBAFinals. ?? That means free Doritos Locos Tacos for America on 6/13 from 2-6 PM.

Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/hnOaSIXAhX — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 7, 2018

"This is the third time we've partnered with the NBA, and the power of our combined fanbase creates an exciting cultural moment around the Finals. We know one thing is for certain, everyone will be rooting for tacos," Global Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg said in a press release.

The Warriors also won America free tacos in the first two years of the "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion. You can read the terms and conditions of the promotion by clicking here.

Taco Bell runs a similar promotion in the fall with Major League Baseball called "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco." If a player steals a base in the World Series, Taco Bell gives away free tacos.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.