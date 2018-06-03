OTR community calls for end to violence after 3 fatal shootings in 5 days

Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.Full Story >
Two people were shot in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.Full Story >
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.Full Story >
Indiana high school bars senior class president from graduation ceremony because of social media posts.Full Story >
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.Full Story >
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.Full Story >
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.Full Story >
Veterans on Patrol is a group that looks for homeless veterans. They search washes and bridges looking for homeless vets that they can help get off the streets. But what this group found on Tuesday night was suspicious, a camp near I-19 and Valencia. In their eyes, it didn’t look like a typical homeless camp.Full Story >
A Louisiana construction company offers to turn vacation dreams into reality by building a beach in your own backyard.Full Story >
A Louisiana construction company offers to turn vacation dreams into reality by building a beach in your own backyard.Full Story >