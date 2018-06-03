OTR community calls for end to violence after 3 fatal shootings in 5 days

Sherrard Dunlap, 36, was gunned down in an Over-the-Rhine double shooting Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. (Cincinnati Police)

A person is being treated in the hospital and another has died after a shooting early this morning in Over-the-Rhine.

This is the third fatal shooting in the area in the past five days. The uptick in violence in Over-the-Rhine has many in the area living in fear.

"It's just chaotic, like it's all night. You just kind of worry for your kids and the safety of our children because this is every day," said a woman who asked to be identified as Courtney. She lives in the area.

Sherrard Dunlap is the latest victim. Police say the 36-year-old was gunned down Sunday morning just before 2:30 on the corner of 15th street and Moore street. Another person was shot and taken to the hospital.

"He's a very good man he's been through is life," said Deno Brandy who was friends with Dunlap. Brandy says he's hurt his life ended too soon.

"This is our future, our kids. Ya'll killing each other," said Brandy.

On Wednesday night 57-year-old James Able was killed after police say he was shot on the hundred block of Green Street. Then on Friday 21-year-old Thomas Maul Jr. was found shot to death outside of an apartment on East Clifton Avenue.

Those who live in the area say police need to do more.

"I'm just confused as to why somebody hasn't been arrested or there isn't more security in these areas. Like what's going on? They make sure the mall is safe, Job and Family Services is safe. All these public places that we have to enter but not our community or our actual homes are really safe," said Courtney.

Brandy says it's not just the police who have to do more. He says witnesses also need to come forward to help end the violence.

"If you love your community you will speak up," said Brandy.

"We've got to end this violence. We've got to come together as a community all over not just Over-the-Rhine everywhere. Just come together and end the violence because anyone of our family members could be next," said a woman who asked to be identified as Patrice. She also lives in the area.

Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 352-3542 or Crimestoppers at 352-3040. Callers can stay anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

