Right-wing group, Antifa clash in Portland, OR

PORTLAND, OR (KATU/CNN) - Violent clashes broke out in Portland, OR, Sunday between opposing protesters.

Right-wing group Patriot Prayer held a "Freedom March" at Terry Schrunk Plaza.

Members of a local branch of anti-fascist group Antifa held a counter-rally in the same area.

There was also an anti-police brutality demonstration nearby.

Portland police said none of the groups applied for permits to march on the streets. They were told to move to the sidewalk to avoid arrest.

Police also said on Twitter Sunday that they observed "multiple fights" and confiscated several weapons.

Officers continue to observe and attempt to intercede in violent assaultive behavior in Downtown Portland. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2018

They said fireworks and bottles were thrown at officers and participants.

The confrontations came almost one year after dozens of people were arrested after similar protests in downtown Portland.

