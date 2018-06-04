Officer turned away from Whataburger over gun; company apologize - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Officer turned away from Whataburger over gun; company apologizes

The fast food restaurant plans additional training to reinforce their policy that law enforcement with proper identification can open carry in Texas stores. (Source: KTRK/CNN) The fast food restaurant plans additional training to reinforce their policy that law enforcement with proper identification can open carry in Texas stores. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

FRIENDSWOOD, TX (KTRK/CNN) – A Whataburger store in Texas is apologizing after a plain-clothes detective was turned away from the restaurant because he was open carrying a weapon.

Fast food burger chain Whataburger promised additional training for its employees after the Friendswood, TX, officer was denied service Thursday.

When he tried to order, the detective was in plain clothes and carrying a gun at his side, with a badge clearly visible next to it, police say. He was told the store doesn’t serve those with weapons.

According to police, the detective identified himself to employees and tried to explain to the manager on duty that he was a law enforcement officer.

The manager still would not serve him, and police say when the detective realized he wasn’t getting anywhere, he left so things didn’t escalate.

The incident caused a minor uproar in the community, with some talking about a boycott.

But the restaurant and the detective involved say this was simply a misunderstanding they hope to resolve quickly.

“This was an unfortunate misunderstanding of our open carry policy, and we've talked to the detective to make this right. He was understanding, accepted our apology and said he plans to come back to Whataburger,” said the restaurant in a statement

Still, customers say they want to see an adjustment to Whataburger policy to make sure this doesn’t happen at any other location.

The company says their current policy allows members of “law enforcement with proper identification” to open carry in Texan Whataburger restaurants. They plan to reinforce the policy with their employees.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.

