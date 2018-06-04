Trump, lawyers lay out expansive presidential powers view

Part of the drop-off in optimism reflects growing worries about what Trump's get-tough approach on trade might do to U.S. growth prospects.Full Story >
Congress returns to work Monday to face a House showdown over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.Full Story >
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden blew the lid off U.S. government surveillance methods five years ago, but intelligence chiefs complain that revelations from those leaks are still trickling out.Full Story >
These people close to President Donald Trump's campaign and administration have been indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.Full Story >
Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.Full Story >
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.Full Story >
The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapyFull Story >
Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to workFull Story >
Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.Full Story >
Strong hiring in May drives the US unemployment rate down to an 18-year low of 3.8 percentFull Story >
An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 yearsFull Story >
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaFull Story >
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnFull Story >
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnFull Story >
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIFull Story >
