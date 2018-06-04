Congress faces immigration showdown, tension on tariffs

Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.Full Story >
Part of the drop-off in optimism reflects growing worries about what Trump's get-tough approach on trade might do to U.S. growth prospects.Full Story >
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden blew the lid off U.S. government surveillance methods five years ago, but intelligence chiefs complain that revelations from those leaks are still trickling out.Full Story >
President Trump's new tariffs on aluminum could increase beer prices for American consumers.Full Story >
Congress returns to work Monday to face a House showdown over immigration while Senate Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after Trump's decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.Full Story >
Rudy Guiliani is playing down the chance President Trump would pardon himself in the Russia probe, saying that would invite impeachment proceedings and Trump has done no wrong.Full Story >
Part of the drop-off in optimism reflects growing worries about what Trump's get-tough approach on trade might do to U.S. growth prospects.Full Story >
US sanctions on Russia, North Korea have weak spot: tiny allies like LatviaFull Story >
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief held shorter-than-expected talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnFull Story >
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's former military intelligence chief opened talks in New York on Thursday to try to arrange a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UnFull Story >
Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBIFull Story >
President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fallFull Story >
Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about raceFull Story >
Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day WeekendFull Story >
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economyFull Story >
The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years agoFull Story >
Flash flood sends raging waters into a Maryland community, pushing parked cars down streetFull Story >
